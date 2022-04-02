Witness who made bribery allegations in Cordelia cruise drugs case dies of heart attack

Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Cordelia cruise drugs bust case of 2021 in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was held, died following a heart attack on Friday afternoon. He stayed in Mumbai’s Mahul area with his family — mother, wife and two children.

Sail was the first one to make allegations of an alleged bribe demanded from Shah Rukh Khan to go easy on his son.

Sail was the personal security guard of another witness, KP Gosavi. Gosavi had posted a picture of himself with Aryan and was even seen holding his hand while he was taken into NCB’s office. Controversy broke out after it came to light that Gosavi had a prior criminal record.

Sail had claimed to have overheard a conversation between Gosavi and another person about an alleged pay-off involving NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Later, the Mumbai Police conducted an inquiry into the alleged extortion.

Sail’s statement was recorded by both the Mumbai Police and the NCB which had ordered a probe following the allegations.

At least 20 people were arrested by the NCB in the Cordelia drugs bust case. Following the allegations, the case was transferred from Wankhede to an NCB SIT, which, this week, got a 60-day extension to file the chargesheet.