NCB seeks voice samples of Nawab Malik’s son-in-law and others in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently filed an application before the special NDPS court in Mumbai, seeking the voice samples of NCP Minister Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan and two others in a drugs case.

On Wednesday, the NCB SIT had began its probe and recorded the statement of UK national Karan Sajnani, who was arrested along with Khan, in the case in January. Sajnani and Khan were released on bail in September.

Malik had alleged irregularities and malafide by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in registering the case against Khan and arresting him.

The Sameer Khan case is one of six taken away from Wankhede and handed over to the SIT set up by the central agency, as part of its investigations into allegations made against the NCB officer by Malik and a panch witness in the cruise ship drug raid case.

Wankhede’s team has already filed a chargesheet in the Sameer Khan case. The agency has also examined the voice chats of Khan and Sajnani and the forensic team has examined their voice samples. The NCB has now said that the voice samples are required for further examination.