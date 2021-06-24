NCB to seek custody of Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar

The NCB will be seeking the custody of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in connection with a drugs case. (Express Archives)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will be seeking the custody of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in connection with a drugs case.

Kaskar is currently lodged at Thane Central Prison in connection with extortion cases registered against him in 2017.

An NCB officer said that while investigating a case registered earlier this month related to the supply of hashish to Mumbai from Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab, they have found some links to Kaskar. “During probe, his name came up. We want to question him to find out if he is involved in the drug supply network.”

The NCB, under zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had on June 15 arrested four persons with 5.3 kg of hashish and Rs 4.4 lakh in cash.

The agency had received an input that a deal was underway in a lodge inside a gurudwara in Dadar. While searching the premises, the NCB team had found 2 kg of charas and Rs 2.2 lakh in cash from the residence of a person named Kamlesh Gupta. Three others present in the house were arrested along with Gupta.

During interrogation, it came to light that a person named Rajvinder Singh and another Gurmit Singh had allegedly travelled from Punjab to Mumbai on a two-wheeler with the contraband. Following this, the NCB had raided the residence of Noor Mohammad Jumman at Chunabhatti and recovered 3.3 kg of charas and cash worth Rs 2.2 lakh.

Later, the NCB had seized 12 kg of charas from Padgha near Bhiwandi and arrested two persons. In both these cases, it has came to light that the charas was sourced from Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, the NCB had seized two bikes from Dadar used by Rajvinder and Gurmit in which 9 kg of charas were found. “During interrogation, we found that the accused were linked to Kaskar. Hence, we have decided to question him,” a senior officer said.

The NCB has sought a production warrant. It will take Kaskar’s custody from Thane jail Thursday if it is granted by the court.