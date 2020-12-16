NCB summons Arjun Rampal for questioning today

Arjun Rampal

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday issued a fresh summon to a Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal in connection with a drug case lodged following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has been asked to appear before the agency on Wednesday.

The actor and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were last month questioned by the agency, while Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested in the case.

A source in the NCB said that they have got some fresh evidence in the case and wanted to question Rampal again.

Early in November, the agency had carried out searches at Rampal’s residence in Bandra, seizing 11 electronic gadgets, including laptop, mobile phones, pen drives and tablets.

As some documents and banned pills were also recovered, Rampal was summoned and questioned on November 13 for nearly seven hours at the NCB’s office in Ballard Estate. Gabriella was questioned twice.

In mid-October, 30-year-old South African national Agisilaos was arrested from Lonavala. The resort in which he was staying with his fiancee was raided and 0.8 gm of charas recovered from him.

He was on Tuesday granted bail by a special NDPS court. He was released on bail while being directed to deposit his passport to the NCB and submitting Rs 50,000 in cash. He was also asked not to leave the country without prior permission of the court.

Agisilaos was earlier granted bail in October, but he remained in jail since NCB took his custody again in another drug case. According to NCB, he is a part of a larger drug racket and supplied drugs to the peddler, who was in touch with actor and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Along with Agisilaos, the special court on Tuesday also granted bail to former Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Prasad, who was also arrested in the case. The NCB, which is probing Bollywood’s links with drugs, has so far arrested 28 people in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.