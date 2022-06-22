scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

NCB submits draft charges against Rhea, others in drugs case linked to SSR

The NCB has claimed that while no drugs were seized from 21 accused, including Rhea and Showik, Siddharth Pithani and others, various quantities of drugs were seized from others.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 22, 2022 11:50:40 pm
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sushant Singh Rajput, Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsActor Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday submitted draft charges against 35 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager, cook and roommate.

The draft charges were submitted by the NCB through its special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande and are the same as the chargesheet filed against the accused last year. The NCB had charged the accused on charges including Section 8(c) read with 20(b)(ii)(A), 22, 27, 27A, 28, 29 and 30 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

These pertain to production, manufacture, sale, purchase, transport, consumption of any narcotic drug, use and possession of cannabis and psychotropic substances, financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders as well as abetment and criminal conspiracy, attempt and preparation of committing an offence. The NCB had begun a probe into the case following Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14, 2020 after the Enforcement Directorate shared alleged chats found on Rhea’s phone.

More from Mumbai

The NCB has claimed that while no drugs were seized from 21 accused, including Rhea and Showik, Siddharth Pithani and others, various quantities of drugs were seized from others.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Tradi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Tradi...
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement