NCB submits draft charges against Rhea, others in drugs case linked to SSR

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday submitted draft charges against 35 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager, cook and roommate.

The draft charges were submitted by the NCB through its special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande and are the same as the chargesheet filed against the accused last year. The NCB had charged the accused on charges including Section 8(c) read with 20(b)(ii)(A), 22, 27, 27A, 28, 29 and 30 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

These pertain to production, manufacture, sale, purchase, transport, consumption of any narcotic drug, use and possession of cannabis and psychotropic substances, financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders as well as abetment and criminal conspiracy, attempt and preparation of committing an offence. The NCB had begun a probe into the case following Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14, 2020 after the Enforcement Directorate shared alleged chats found on Rhea’s phone.

The NCB has claimed that while no drugs were seized from 21 accused, including Rhea and Showik, Siddharth Pithani and others, various quantities of drugs were seized from others.