Mumbai: NCB SIT drops three cases; to probe only Sameer Khan, Aryan Khan and Armaan Kohli cases

THE NCB Special Investigation Team (SIT) that took over six cases for further investigation from NCB’s Mumbai unit, after the uproar over alleged procedural irregularities by zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has now dropped three of the cases.

Headed by an IG-rank officer, the SIT will now be probing only the Cordelia drug raid case, the case involving NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan in which a chargesheet has already been filed, and the one involving actor Armaan Kohli.

A senior NCB official told The Indian Express, “The SIT will now only be probing these three cases. While initially six cases were transferred to the SIT, it came to light that no foreign linkages were present in the remaining three cases and they were dropped from the NCB probe.”

The three cases that were dropped did not have any well known person among the accused. All three were cases registered in Mumbai, pertaining to small drug seizures in Mumbra, Jogeshwari and Nagpada.

It now appears the SIT probe is focussed on the Sameer Khan and Cordelia drug bust case. So far the SIT has already recorded the statement of Karan Sajnani, who was arrested along with Sameer Khan in January this year.

Further, the NCB has made an application before a court to get voice samples of Khan to further their probe. Agency sources said that they had found voice samples between Khan and Sajnani during forensic analysis and hence they wanted his voice sample to confirm the same.

When asked that the chargesheet had already been filed in the case, an NCB official said, “There is provision in the law that an investigation can continue following the chargesheet. If we find further evidence we can file a supplementary chargesheet in the case,” the official added.

Sources said the NCB will soon summon Sameer Khan to record his statement in connection with the case. Khan was released on bail in September by the Special NDPS court.

In the Cordelia case, NCB officials have recorded the statements of some of the accused including Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and Arbaaz Merchant. An official said the NCB SIT will be filing the chargesheet in the case.

The NCB SIT will also file a chargesheet in the Armaan Kohli case. Kohli was arrested by the NCB in August this year for alleged possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine.

Apart from Kohli, a few alleged drug peddlers too had been arrested in the case. Sources said the NCB SIT will summon the accused to record their statements.