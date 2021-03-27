NCB seizes Rs 15-lakh drugs from courier parcel

The NCB on Friday seized a commercial quantity of Amphetamine drugs, concealed in computer hard discs, which was being sent to New Zealand by air through a courier service.(Representational Image)

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday seized a commercial quantity of Amphetamine drugs, concealed in computer hard discs, which was being sent to New Zealand by air through a courier service.

On receiving intelligence inputs, the NCB team intercepted the courier at an undisclosed location and seized total 122-gram drugs, valued at Rs 15 lakh, said Sameer Wankhede, IRS, NCB Mumbai zone.

Anything over 50 grams of this drug is seen as a commercial quantity and attracts higher punishment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

“This is a very expensive drug, which is made in India. It has high demand in New Zealand and Australia. Our probe is on to find out the source of the drugs,” said an NCB official.

Amphetamines are potent drugs, which affect the central nervous system.