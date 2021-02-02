NCB seizes mephedrone worth Rs 15 lakh in Mumbai, 3 held

The NCB is trying to find out the source of the drug and to whom it was to be supplied, an NCB official said. (Representational Image)

The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth around Rs 15 lakh in Mumbai and apprehended three persons in this connection, an NCB official said on Tuesday.

Based on specific information, the NCB conducted a raid on a flat in Mahim area here around Monday midnight, he said. A “commercial quantity” of mephedrone valued at around Rs 15 lakh was seized during the raid, he said.

The probe team also nabbed three persons in this connection and they were being questioned, the official said. The NCB is trying to find out the source of the drug and to whom it was to be supplied, he said.

Mephedrone, also known as ‘meow meow’ or MD, is a synthetic stimulant a psychotropic substance banned under the NDPS Act.

The NCB last month busted a major drug trafficking racket after raiding a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Dongri area of south Mumbai.

It had arrested gangster Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a henchman of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, following the seizure of mephedrone.

The probe agency had also nabbed Arif Bhujwala, who set up the drugs unit in Dongri area here, officials earlier said.