NCB seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests traffickers in Mumbai during multiple operations last week

The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said last week the agency busted several syndicates, seized multiple drugs and arrested a number of traffickers.

“The week-long drive has resulted in the seizure of 1.2 kg (3,840 tablets) of Tramadol, 10.8 kg (13,500 tablet) of Nitrazepam, 19 kg of Ganja and 1.15 kg of high grade Hydroponic Weed,” said Amit Ghawate, NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit director.

In the first operation, an input was received that an international syndicate had planned to carry out illicit trafficking of Tramadol tablets through courier parcels from Mumbai to the USA. “Upon investigation, the NCB sleuths identified a Mumbai-based courier office where the suspected parcel was about to be shipped,” an official said.

On November 10, the NCB officers reached the courier office and looked for the parcel. Upon opening the box, Tramadol tablets were found to be concealed in it. The box was wrongly declared as a legitimate item, the official added.

In another operation, where courier was to be used to export drugs, an input was received about another international drug trafficking syndicate trying to smuggle out high grade Bud (commonly known as Hydroponic Weed) to Doha, Qatar.

The official added the parcel was about to be shipped but was held back for inspection on November 14. “The NCB officials initially found 10 photo frames with religious scriptures but upon closer examination, illicit contraband was found to be concealed inside the frames,” the NCB official added. Upon disassembling all the 10 frames, a total of 1.15 kg high quality Hydroponic Weed was recovered which was immediately seized, the official added.

In the third operation, an input on interstate trafficking of Nitrazepam tablets was received. On November 15, an NCB team laid a trap and apprehended one person and seized about 10.8 kg (13,500 tablets) of Nitrazepam.

Later on, by laying a trap, another person was intercepted who came to receive the contraband for distribution in Mumbai.

Both persons are Mumbai-based and are in contact with many other traffickers in other states also.

In the fourth operation, the NCB on November 11 apprehended two persons and seized 19 kg high quality Ganja. The contraband was sourced from Andhra Pradesh-Odisha region. The investigation also revealed that the traffickers were in the business for the last 4-5 years and were able to dodge the law enforcement techniques, the official added.