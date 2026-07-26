NCB seizes 11 kg Ephedrine worth Rs 5 crore, Chennai man held in international drug racket

Ephedrine is a controlled pharmaceutical substance with limited medical use but is frequently diverted for the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine.(Express Photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug trafficking syndicate by seizing nearly 11 kg of Ephedrine worth around Rs 5 crore and arresting a Chennai-based operative accused of concealing the synthetic drug in floor mats, bedsheets and photo frames bound for New Zealand.

The accused, identified as S. Hameed, was arrested from Chennai’s Triplicane area after the NCB traced the intercepted consignments to him. He has been brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

According to the NCB, acting on specific intelligence, its Mumbai zonal unit intercepted two international courier parcels on July 21 that had been declared as floor mats. A detailed examination revealed 7 kg of Ephedrine concealed between layers of the mats and cloth rolls. Officials also found that the shipping documents attached to the parcels were forged.