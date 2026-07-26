NCB seizes 11 kg Ephedrine worth Rs 5 crore, Chennai man held in international drug racket

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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug trafficking syndicate by seizing nearly 11 kg of Ephedrine worth around Rs 5 crore and arresting a Chennai-based operative accused of concealing the synthetic drug in floor mats, bedsheets and photo frames bound for New Zealand.
The accused, identified as S. Hameed, was arrested from Chennai’s Triplicane area after the NCB traced the intercepted consignments to him. He has been brought to Mumbai for further investigation.
According to the NCB, acting on specific intelligence, its Mumbai zonal unit intercepted two international courier parcels on July 21 that had been declared as floor mats. A detailed examination revealed 7 kg of Ephedrine concealed between layers of the mats and cloth rolls. Officials also found that the shipping documents attached to the parcels were forged.
During the investigation, NCB officials searched Hameed’s residence in Chennai and recovered packing material, a digital weighing machine, heat-sealing machines, plastic bags, forged identity cards and electronic gadgets allegedly used in the trafficking operation.
Investigators alleged that Hameed used forged identity documents and fake shipping details to send narcotics abroad through international courier services. To avoid detection, he and other syndicate members allegedly travelled to Mumbai and Pune to book consignments instead of dispatching them from Chennai.
During interrogation, Hameed disclosed details of another parcel that had already been dispatched to New Zealand. Acting on the information, NCB officials intercepted the consignment at Kalyan on July 25 and recovered another 3.99 kg of Ephedrine, concealed inside bedsheets and photo frames using a similar modus operandi.
With the latest seizure, the total quantity of Ephedrine recovered in the operation stands at 10.99 kg, valued at around Rs 5 crore in the illicit market.
The NCB said it is now working to identify the source of the contraband and trace other members of the international trafficking network.
Ephedrine is a controlled pharmaceutical substance with limited medical use but is frequently diverted for the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine, a highly addictive synthetic drug.
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