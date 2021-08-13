NCB seizes drugs worth over Rs 1 crore in Mumbai, arrests foreign national

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai seized approximately 254 grams of heroin, 52 grams of MDMA and 7.5 grams of cocaine worth over Rs 1 crore in the illicit market and arrested a Nigerian national Thursday night.

Obiorah Ekwelarat was nabbed from Mankhurd during an NCB raid in a swampy area near the railway tracks. Referring to the operation as among its most difficult in the city, the NCB said one of its officials also sustained a head injury.

The team caught Ekwelarat from the back-end of the power house in the area and also seized the drugs, while other members of his gang managed to flee using the terrain and darkness to their advantage, an NCB official said.

In the melee, the gangsters also attacked the officials using weapons, stones and a machete. One of the team members suffered a head injury while four others suffered superficial injuries, the official said.

NCB had been gathering intelligence on the dreaded gang comprising four to five foreign nationals who dealt in drugs and catered to a large number of peddlers in Mumbai City and its suburbs.

He added that this is the second time in the last one week that the team was attacked by traffickers. The official said foreign drug operatives were becoming increasingly aggressive in the wake of the NCB’s decisive action against them.