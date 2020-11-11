NCB seizes banned medicines from Arjun Rampal’s home

Actor Arjun Rampal

The NCB seized banned medicines from the home of actor Arjun Rampal on Tuesday in connection with its investigation into the alleged supply and consumption of drugs in Bollywood. The agency searched Rampal’s home in Bandra (West), which he shares with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son. The NCB had arrested her brother Agisilaos last week in connection with the alleged import of cocaine into India via courier. “We have summoned Gabriella on Wednesday and Rampal on Thursday to explain why they were in possession of medicines, which are scheduled substances under the NDPS Act,” an NCB official said. Rampal’s driver was also summoned on Tuesday and questioned about the seizure, the official added.

Nadiadwala’s wife granted bail

Mumbai: A magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted bail to Shabana Saeed, leading film producer Feroz Nadiadwala’s wife, arrested on Sunday by the NCB for allegedly buying 10 gm of ganja from a drug peddler. The NCB produced Saeed before the court on Monday, but did not seek custody after she was directed to be sent in judicial custody for two weeks. Saeed then filed for bail stating that the case of the NCB is of personal consumption, and since the NCB has not sought custody for interrogation, she can be released on bail. The court accepted the contention and allowed the bail plea. ENS

