702 kg of ganja hidden among toothpaste, hair dye seized in Maharashtra

Upon interrogation, an officer said it was learnt that the seized contraband was sourced from Odisha, one of the prime sources of illicit ganja supply. (Photo generated using AI)

The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said it busted a major interstate ganja trafficking network originating from Odisha. The sleuths arrested two persons from whom 702 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 crore, concealed among grocery items like detergent, toothpaste and hair dye, was seized.

According to the NCB, the network supplied the contraband to parts of Maharashtra, including Goa. An NCB official said that based on a tip-off, on Thursday, they intercepted Prakash M D and Padamlal N M at Gondia from a truck bearing Maharashtra registration. During the search, the contraband was found hidden among grocery items.