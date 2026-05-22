702 kg of ganja hidden among toothpaste, hair dye seized in Maharashtra

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The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said it busted a major interstate ganja trafficking network originating from Odisha. The sleuths arrested two persons from whom 702 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 crore, concealed among grocery items like detergent, toothpaste and hair dye, was seized.
According to the NCB, the network supplied the contraband to parts of Maharashtra, including Goa. An NCB official said that based on a tip-off, on Thursday, they intercepted Prakash M D and Padamlal N M at Gondia from a truck bearing Maharashtra registration. During the search, the contraband was found hidden among grocery items.
The arrested persons regularly transported bulk quantities of ganja sourced from Odisha, the officer said. Upon interrogation, an officer said it was learnt that the seized contraband was sourced from Odisha, one of the prime sources of illicit ganja supply.
During the investigation, it came to light that the consignment was destined for multiple Maharashtra-based drug syndicates in Nagpur, Gondia, Pune and Mumbai. The Mumbai NCB also said that the syndicates collaborated to transport the contraband in bulk rather than smaller quantities. The consignment was to be further distributed and sold at retail to customers and local peddlers in multiple cities of Maharashtra and in Goa. Further investigation on this angle is underway, the agency added.
The preventive steps initiated by the NCB have successfully resulted in effective drug busts in the past two months. On April 11, 210 kg of ganja was seized and four people were arrested. The modus operandi was very similar—the consignment, also sourced from Odisha, was concealed among metal sheets.
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