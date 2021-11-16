NCB seizes 1,127 kg ganja from truck in Nanded, two arrested

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau, Mumbai, seized 1,127 kg of Marijuana (ganja) from Nanded in the early hours of Monday. The agency intercepted a 12-wheeler truck that was being used to smuggle the contraband and arrested two persons.

According to an official, based on specific information, the team seized the drugs from Manjram in Naigaon taluka of Nanded. This consignment was to be delivered at Jalgaon and for onward distribution to other parts of Maharashtra, the official said. The narcotics were hidden in sacks along with other material being transported in the truck.

The official said this was the network which operated on the Hyderabad–Nanded route. “The narcotics was sent from Hyderabad to Maharashtra via Nanded and onwards to Jalgaon. We are questioning the two accused to find out the source as well as the receivers of the drugs,” the official added.

The official said that the latest seizure is one of the biggest hauls by NCB, Mumbai.