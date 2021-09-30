NCB seizes 102 grams of heroine from Bandra

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Tuesday launched a search operation at Bandra (W) and intercepted one person after seizing Brown Sugar (Heroin) from his residence.

An official said that a team of NCB Mumbai mounted a surveillance near Fatima Manzil building in Bandra (W), following which, one person named Kadar Majid Shaikh was intercepted and 102 grams of Brown Sugar (Heroin) was seized from his Bandra residence

In a second case, NCB Mumbai launched an operation at Oshiwara, Andheri (W) and intercepted one Nigerian national.

An official said that a team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance near Best Colony Road, Opposite Vicino Mall, New Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri (W), Mumbai. After a chase of nearly half a kilometre, they intercepted one Nigerian national namely Eze John and seized 64 grams of Mephedrone (Commercial Quantity) and intermediate quantity of Cocaine from his possession on Wednesday.

An official said that several of these foreign nationals reside in high profile areas of Mumbai such as Bandra and Andheri. “This makes it easier for them to easily reach to their high profile clients to supply drugs,” an official added.