NCB seeks extension of 90 days to file chargesheet

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday approached the special court seeking a 90-day extension in filing a chargesheet in the Cordelia drug raid case. The NCB’s 180-day deadline to file the chargesheet was going to end on April 2.

The NCB had made the first arrest in the case on October 3 with the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Eighteen others were arrested subsequently.

Of the 20 arrests in the case, two remain in custody while 18 have got bail. Abdul Kadar Shaikh and Chinedu Igwe, from whom the NCB claimed to have seized commercial quantity of drugs have been in custody since October last year.

The NCB’s plea states that its investigation is still in progress. The case was transferred from the Mumbai unit to an SIT of the NCB in November. The SIT had recently sought to record the statement of Shaikh in connection with the investigation.

According to the Section 36A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in cases involving certain sections of the act or offences involving the commercial quantity of drugs, an extension of up to one year can be sought after a report is filed by the special prosecutor if the investigation is not completed within 180 days.

The section states that the report must indicate the progress of the investigation and the specific reasons for the detention of the accused beyond 180 days.

The court is likely to decide on the plea this week.