NCB says drug peddler through whom narcotics reached Sushant arrested

The actor died by suicide in June. (File)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said that it has arrested the drug peddler through whom drugs reached actor Rhea Chakraborty and eventually actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in June.

With this, 28 people have so far been arrested in the case, including Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant and caretaker Samuel Miranda. Rhea and Showik are currently out on bail.

The NCB on Wednesday arrested Rigel Mahakal, whose name had cropped up during interrogation of drug peddlers arrested in the case. Mahakal turned out to be a DJ, whose real name is Jinendra Jain alias Jeet.

“Anuj Keswani, one of the arrested accused in the case, had named Mahakal in his statement. He is involved in providing hashish to customers in the city,” said an officer.

Following Mahakal’s arrest, the NCB arrested alleged drug peddler Mohammad Azam Jumman Shaikh on Wednesday and recovered 5 kg of charas, small quantities of opium and ecstasy and over Rs 13.5 lakh from his house at Millat Nagar in Oshiwara. The seizure is said to be the biggest haul of drugs seized in the Sushant case.

“Shaikh is the main supplier of charas linked to this case… We will produce him before the court tomorrow and seek his custody,” the officer said.

The charas seized from Shaikh’s house is called Malana Cream, grown only in Malana region of Himachal Pradesh. Its international market ranges from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per kg, an officer said.

Sources said that the drugs used by Sushant was sourced by Shaikh and passed through Mahakal to Keswani and another drug peddler Kaizan Ibrahim, who then handed it over to Dipesh Sawant, the actor’s cook. Sawant passed on the same to Rhea, who ultimately gave it to Sushant.

“All accused in the case have been arrested and we will soon file a chargesheet before the court,” said an officer.

