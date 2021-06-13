NCB raids Mumbai bakery, arrests 3 for selling cakes laced with marijuana and pot

All these food edibles have fat content that has been infused with THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

THE Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night raided a bakery that was allegedly making cakes laced with marijuana and pot, and seized 830 grams of edible weed pot brownie and 60 grams of marijuana. Three persons, including one woman, were arrested during the raid.

An official said that when the agency raided the bakery, the officials seized a total of 10 brownies and marijuana at Orlem in Malad East. The agency initially arrested the couple who were running the bakery.

Based on information obtained after questioning them, NCB Mumbai intercepted the main supplier in the case, identified as Jagat Chaurasia, at Bandra and found 125 gram of marijuana on him. He was placed under arrest on Sunday.

An NCB official said that the agency has found a new trend among youngsters, in which they consume substances through brownie weed pot cakes, which have been mixed with narcotics and baked accordingly. The official claimed that this was the first case in India in which edible weed was used for baking cakes.

Edible weed pot brownie is a food product (either homemade or produced commercially) that contains cannabis extract as an active ingredient. Edible weed pots are a way to consume cannabis, the official said.

Cannabis edibles may affect people for a longer period of time than smoked cannabis. All these food edibles have fat content that has been infused with THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The NCB official said that any food that contains butter, oil, milk, or any fatty substance can be used to infuse marijuana. He added, “One may not be able to distinguish between regular baked goods and those containing cannabinoids, which tend to have a slightly green tinge and often emit a faint cannabis smell.”