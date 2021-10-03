NCB raid on Mumbai cruise live updates: SRK’s son Aryan Khan among those being questioned

NCB raid on Mumbai cruise Live Updates: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said Sunday that the eight persons it had detained for questioning in the wake of Saturday night’s raid on a cruise ship mid-sea included actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. During the raid, the NCB busted an alleged rave party that was underway, and seized several drugs, including cocaine, mephedrone and ecstasy.

Others who are being investigated include Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant. An FIR has been registered in the case.

An officer said the statements of those detained are being recorded under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following which the future course of action will be decided.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the raid conducted by the NCB and subsequent action against some persons was an attempt to deflect attention from the “real issue” of the drugs seizure at Mundra port in Gujarat. The party also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the drugs haul at the port.