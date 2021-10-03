NCB raid on Mumbai cruise live updates: SRK’s son Aryan Khan among those being questioned

NCB raid on Mumbai cruise Live Updates: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said Sunday that the eight persons it had detained for questioning in the wake of Saturday night’s raid on a cruise ship mid-sea included actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. During the raid, the NCB busted an alleged rave party that was underway, and seized several drugs, including cocaine, mephedrone and ecstasy.
Others who are being investigated include Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant. An FIR has been registered in the case.
Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the raid conducted by the NCB and subsequent action against some persons was an attempt to deflect attention from the “real issue” of the drugs seizure at Mundra port in Gujarat. The party also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the drugs haul at the port.
“Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We are extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities,” says Cordelia Cruises.
The NCB officials claimed that a few days ago, they had received information about the rave party that was being organized in the passenger cruise ship which was to leave for Goa on Saturday evening. The NCB personnel accordingly booked tickets and boarded the cruise ship disguised as passengers.
“As soon as the cruise left Mumbai coast and reached mid-sea, few passengers started consuming drugs after which the NCB officials then started their operation and caught them red-handed,” said a source. Read more
“We were gathering inputs and took action when inputs suggested that drugs like charas and MDM were carried for consumption at the party,” says NCB chief SN Pradhan on the seizure of drugs from the cruise off the Mumbai coast. (ANI)
After the Narcotics Control Bureau busted an alleged rave party and seized several drugs and detained several people, one of whom was Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, actor Suniel Shetty has spoken up on the subject and asked for fans, media to ‘let the boy breathe’.
Suniel Shetty told ANI, “The fact is, whenever there’s a raid, many people are taken. We assume that this child has consumed something, or this child has done that. The investigation is underway. Let’s give that child a breather. Whenever something like this from our industry happens, the media cracks down on it and we make assumptions, give the child an opportunity, let the real reports come out, till then, he’s a child, taking care of him is our responsibility.” Read more
The Congress on Sunday alleged that the raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise ship in Mumbai and subsequent action against some persons was an attempt to deflect attention from the "real issue" of the drugs seizure at Mundra port in Gujarat.
The party also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the drugs haul at the port. Last month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 2,988.21 kg heroin, likely worth Rs 21,000 crore in the global market, from two containers at the Adani-operated Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district.
On Sunday, the NCB detained Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others after raiding a Goa-bound cruise ship in Mumbai and recovering drugs from them.
"There is a news that a Bollywood actor's son has been arrested. Where did this drug come from? The NCB has come out and all of sudden saying that it has caught drugs from a cruise ship," Congress' spokesperson Shama Mohamed told reporters. (PTI)
An officer said the statements of those detained are being recorded under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following which the future course of action will be decided. An NCB official confirmed that Aryan Khan is being questioned, but he has not been charged. Read more