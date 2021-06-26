NCB quizzes Iqbal Kaskar in drug case

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar (in white), outside Thane jail before his routine medical check-up Friday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

The NCB on Friday got the custody Iqbal Kaskar – the younger brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim – for one day from the Bhiwandi court. It is questioning Kaskar in connection with a narcotics case registered earlier this month.

On Friday morning, Kaskar was produced before the Bhiwandi court. Advocate Advait Sethna, representing NCB, sought his custody for two days on grounds that his interrogation was necessary in connection with the case.

The court eventually granted one-day custody, following which Kaskar was taken to the NCB office at Ballard Pier for interrogation.

Kaskar is being probed in connection with a case of hashish being smuggled from Jammu and Kashmir to Mumbai. On June 15, the NCB had arrested four persons in connection to the case and recovered 5.5 kg of hashish from the accused. During the interrogation of the accused, Kaskar’s name had cropped up.

Kaskar, who was deported from UAE to India in 2003, has been lodged at Thane Central Prison since 2017 in connection with extortion cases registered against him.