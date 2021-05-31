NCB questions Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help

Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help, identified as Neeraj and Keshav, were taken to the agency office at Ballard Estate and were being questioned till late Sunday night. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday summoned late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help for questioning in connection with the recent arrest of Rajput’s flat mate, Siddharth Pithani, in a drugs case. So far, 35 people, including Pithani, have been arrested in connection with the case since last year.

According to NCB sources, Rajput’s domestic help, identified as Neeraj and Keshav, were taken to the agency office at Ballard Estate and were being questioned till late Sunday night. When asked how they are linked to the case, an NCB official refused to comment, adding that the questioning was still under way.

Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad on Friday by an NCB team and brought to Mumbai. Pithani was charged with being part of the conspiracy to supply drugs in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He was produced before a court in Mumbai on Friday and remanded in NCB custody till June 1.

Pithani, who was trying to make a career in Bollywood, had been staying with Rajput for a year. He was one of the last persons the actor spoke to before his death by suicide. The NCB had filed a chargesheet against 33 accused in the case, including Rajput’s friend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in March.