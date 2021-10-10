scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 09, 2021
Mumbai: NCB questions Aryan Khan’s driver in ship drug raid case

An officer said the driver's statement was recorded in connection with the actor's son Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant, who have been arrested in the case.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 10, 2021 12:41:54 am
Aryan Khan, Aryan Khan driver, Cruise drug bust case, NCB, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsAryan Khan and others accused in connection with the drugs case brought to a city court on Monday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

The NCB on Saturday summoned the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan and recorded his statement in connection with the cruise ship drug bust case.

Sources said the driver had driven the duo to the cruise liner from Mannat, Khan’s Bandra residence.

The officer said that NCB is trying to establish that the two came to the cruise together.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the NCB said it has arrested one Shivraj Harijan, an alleged drug supplier of Merchant, from Santacruz. This is the 19th arrest made in the case.

Earlier in the day, the NCB also raided producer Imtiaz Khatri’s residence and office in connection with the case. Sources said his statement will be recorded.

