Mumbai: NCB questions Aryan Khan’s driver in ship drug raid case

The NCB on Saturday summoned the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan and recorded his statement in connection with the cruise ship drug bust case.

An officer said the driver’s statement was recorded in connection with the actor’s son Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant, who have been arrested in the case.

Sources said the driver had driven the duo to the cruise liner from Mannat, Khan’s Bandra residence.

The officer said that NCB is trying to establish that the two came to the cruise together.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the NCB said it has arrested one Shivraj Harijan, an alleged drug supplier of Merchant, from Santacruz. This is the 19th arrest made in the case.

Earlier in the day, the NCB also raided producer Imtiaz Khatri’s residence and office in connection with the case. Sources said his statement will be recorded.