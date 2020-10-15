NCB opposes Kshitij Prasad’s bail plea: Claim of being forced to name Karan Johar, three actors an afterthought, court told

Prasad, when produced before the court, had claimed that the NCB officers had coerced him into giving a statement implicating Karan Johar, other Dharma Productions employees. (File)

Opposing the bail application of Kshitij Prasad, an executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, the sister concern of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday told a court that his claim about being forced to name the filmmaker and Bollywood actors was an “afterthought” and “made for media propaganda”.

Prasad was arrested last month by the NCB for his alleged links with drug peddlers in connection to a case lodged following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Prasad, when produced before the court, had claimed that the NCB officers had coerced him into giving a statement implicating Johar, other Dharma Productions employees and actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea.

In its reply, the NCB said on Wednesday that the names of the three actors are not mentioned in any of statements that Prasad had given to the agency. It claimed that the statements given by Prasad were voluntarily.

The reply added: “Applicant (Prasad) was allowed to speak to his lawyers and relatives very often and his allegations are based on ill advice by his relatives and are an afterthought to save him from the clutches of law.”

The agency also denied Prasad’s claim that NCB officer Sameer Wankhede had harassed him by stating that the officer was in no way connected to the recording of his statements. It claimed that it has been found that Prasad has links with others arrested in the case and the probe is ongoing. Releasing him on bail now would impact the case, the NCB said. The plea will be heard again on Friday. So far, of the 20 people arrested, eight, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, have been granted bail.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd