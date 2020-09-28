NCB opposes bail pleas: ‘Rhea, Showik part of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities, drug peddlers’

Showik Chakraborty and Rhea Chakraborty. (File)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while responding to the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, told the Bombay High Court that the siblings are “active members of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers”.

NCB, in its affidavit submitted on Monday, opposed the bail pleas and said the applicants had “abetted and financed’ drug transactions and therefore Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which provides punishment for financing drug trafficking and harbouring offenders, was applicable in the case.

A single judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal had on September 24 asked NCB to respond to the bail pleas. Sameer Wankhede, zonal director (NCB), on Monday submitted two separate affidavits. It stated, “Electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats, records were retrieved from mobile, laptop and hard-disk and it indicated payment made for drugs. Thus, there is ample evidence to show present applicant Rhea has not only regularly dealt with but also financed illicit trafficking of drugs.”

NCB further submitted that Rhea, being aware of the fact that Rajput was engaged in consumption, had harboured and concealed him. “This would tantamount to harbouring. Rhea also allowed her residence for drug storage and consumption by Rajput,” NCB said.

The affidavit further stated, “It is clear from the statements and electronic evidence gathered by NCB that applicant is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers. There is sufficient evidence that she is involved in drug trafficking. The applicant used to facilitate drug deliveries and payment through credit cards/cash/payment gateways for the contraband.” NCB made similar submissions against Showik and said he was also part of the “syndicate”.

The agency said while the investigation is at a crucial stage, if the applicants are released on bail, it will hamper the probe. The HC will hear Rhea and Showik’s bail pleas along with three other bail pleas by Miranda, Parihar and Sawant starting Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd