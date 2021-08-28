Six arrested in NCB’s ‘Operation Thunderbolt’ raids across Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has raided over 10 places and arrested six persons, including two Nigerian nationals, in Mumbai in the last two days as part of its ‘Operation Thunderbolt’ which aims to eliminate mephedrone or MD from the city.

NCB officials said they have busted three syndicates involved in supplying MD following the raids spearheaded by Zonal Chief Sameer Wankhede. An official said the operation was carried out to break the MD network in the city and weed out peddlers.

In the first operation carried out on Thursday, the NCB intercepted alleged MD peddler Abu Sufyan Khan from Jogeshwari West and seized the drug from him. The bureau said he is one of the main peddlers of the chief supplier and has a criminal record.

An NCB team, in the second operation Thursday, seized 57.3 grams of MD (commercial quantity) along with small quantities of charas and ganja in two raids at Vasai and Nalasopara East. The team also arrested two accused – Rafiq Mohammed Ali Shaikh and Jonhcen Maka, a Nigerian national. Maka is allegedly a major MD supplier in Nalasopara and supplies MD to the whole of Mumbai, an NCB officer said.

In the third operation, a team on Thursday seized 52 grams of MD in Goregaon West and intercepted one person. An officer said the accused Irfan Ikramuddin Khan was a history sheeter and a major peddler active in Goregaon area.

An NCB team also recovered 55 grams of MD and a small quantity of ganja between Thursday night and Friday morning in the fourth such operation at Kharghar and intercepted a Nigerian national identified as Kingsley Ukwueza.

An official said Ukwueza was holed up at a Nigerian community kitchen along with around 50 Nigerian nationals who fled when the NCB team arrived. Two NCB officials were also injured in the melee. The agency said Ukweuza has international links and is a major MD supplier in Navi Mumbai.

In another operation carried out on Friday in Mira Road, the bureau seized 65 grams of MD and intercepted one person. The NCB claimed that accused Riyaaz Iqbal Tandel was a major MD supplier in Mira Road.