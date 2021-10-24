NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede fears false implication, approaches city police chief

Narcotics Control Bureau’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Sunday approached the Mumbai police commissioner seeking protection from likely legal action “being planned” against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue.

In his single-page letter addressed to Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Wankhede, who is at the centre of controversy surround the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case, stated he came to know that some “precipitate” legal action for falsely implicating him is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance related issue in NCB Cr. N. 94/2021.

He further mentioned that Deputy Director General (DDG) Mutha Ashok Jain has already referred the said matter to the Director General (DG) of NCB for necessary action.

Without taking names, Wankhede, an IRS officer of the 2008 batch, claimed the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by highly respectable public functionaries.

He requested the police commissioner to ensure that no such precipitate legal action is carried out to frame him falsely with ulterior motives.