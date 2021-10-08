NCB Mumbai SP arrested for molesting woman in Pune-bound train

The Maharashtra railway police Thursday arrested a Superintendent with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai for allegedly molesting a woman on a train journey between Hyderabad and Pune. The accused, identified as Dinesh Chavan, an NCB SP, is a resident of Navi Mumbai. Chavan has been charged with sexual harassment. NCB officials said Chavan had been on medical leave for the past several months as he was undergoing treatment.

According to an official, Chavan, 35, was returning by train from Hyderabad where he had gone for a court hearing. While returning to Pune, there was a 25-year-old woman in his compartment. The woman complained that the accused touched her in an inappropriate way, removed her undergarments from her bag and sniffed them and placed them on his chest, which disturbed the woman. She then raised an alarm following which other passengers woke up and overpowered him.

The Ticket Collector then recorded the statement of the woman who was allowed to continue her journey. The accused was handed over to the Parli railway police in Aurangabad where he was charged under section 354 (A) of the IPC and produced before the court that sent him in police custody.

An NCB Mumbai official confirmed that he was posted with them, however, he had been on medical leave due to his ongoing treatment for mental and physical issues. The official clarified that he was not part of any of their operations.