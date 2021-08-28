Mumbai: NCB raids residence of actor Armaan Kohli in drugs case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Saturday conducted raids at the residence of actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drugs case.

An NCB official confirmed that searches were currently underway at the actor’s residence, but refused to provide details of the case.

Kohli, a former Big Boss contestant, was in 2018 arrested by the Excise department for possessing 41 bottles of scotch whiskey at his residence, which was against the law.

Kohli has appeared in movies like Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Jaani Dushman.