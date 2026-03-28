FIR against NCB Mumbai director, officer, Navi Mumbai cop for extortion, abetment to suicide in builder death last year

The FIR was registered based on oral directions by the Bombay High Court, which is hearing a writ petition filed by Chinchkar’s wife Kiran. (File Photo)

The Navi Mumbai police on Friday registered an FIR on charges of abetment to suicide and extortion against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s Mumbai Zonal Unit director Amit Ghawate, another NCB officer and a senior inspector of Navi Mumbai police in connection with the suicide of Navi Mumbai-based builder Gurunath Chinchkar.

The FIR was registered based on oral directions by the Bombay High Court, which is hearing a writ petition filed by Chinchkar’s wife Kiran.

Chinchkar, who died by suicide last year by shooting himself at his Belapur residence, was the father of alleged drug syndicate kingpin Naveen Chinchkar, who was deported from Malaysia in May last year and is currently lodged at Taloja prison along with his younger brother. The younger brother Dhiraj too was later deported from Malaysia in August last year in connection with a narcotics case.