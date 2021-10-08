NCB let 2 people, including relative of BJP leader, leave during raid on cruise: Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Friday alleged that during the raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the Cordelia cruise liner following which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others were taken into custody, the central probe agency had allowed two people, including the relative of a BJP leader, to leave.

Malik said that he will also provide evidence to support the allegations made by him during a press conference on Saturday.

NCB, however, denied the allegations and called them baseless.

Malik alleged that soon after the raid, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had told the media that 8-10 persons were detained. However, eventually only eight persons were held which raises the question as to what happened to the other two.

Earlier, Malik had alleged that while one person accompanying the NCB during the raid had a police case against him, another was a BJP member.

NCB had said that these were independent witnesses as per law and they were not aware about the background of the two persons.

NCB has so far arrested 17 persons — 10 of whom were on board the ship, three drug peddlers and four event organisers.