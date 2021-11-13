NCB ‘witness’ Gosavi booked in yet another case of job fraud

PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD Police have filed another case of job fraud against Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an ‘independent witness’ by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case that had led to the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.

Vijaykumar Kanade (36) lodged the fresh first information report against Gosavi at Bhosari police station on Thursday evening.

According to Kanade, he was searching for a job in 2015 and had posted his application on various online portals. On March 3, Kanade received a communication on his email address from ‘Shiva International’, offering a job in hotel management in a foreign country.

Gosavi then contacted Kanade and allegedly collected Rs 30,000 in cash from him at Nashik Phata on the assurance of providing him a job in Brunei. On April 5, 2015, Kanade went to Gosavi’s office in Thane and again paid Rs 40,000 in cash for the job. Gosavi allegedly also asked him to transfer more money to another bank account.

According to Kanade’s complaint, he paid a total of Rs 2.25 lakh to Gosavi through cash and online transactions, but never got the job assured by the accused. Police have booked Gosavi in this case under sections 420 and 406, pertaining to cheating, of the Indian Penal Code.

Gosavi was arrested last month by the Pune City Police in connection with a job racket case lodged at the Lashkar police station. He has been accused of cheating hotel management graduate Chinmay Deshmukh (24) of Rs 3.09 lakh on the false assurance of providing him a job at a hotel in Malaysia.

While Gosavi had been declared an absconder by the court in 2019, it was only after his selfie with Aryan Khan went viral on social media that questions were raised about his presence at the NCB’s cruise ship raid on October 2.