Sunday, July 11, 2021
NCB Goa summons Abu Aslam Azmi in drugs case

Azmi had been arrested earlier as well in connection with a narcotics case by the Delhi Special Cell.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 11, 2021 12:49:43 pm
Azmi's name had come up while the NCB was investigating a case related to alleged drug peddler Sufran Lakdawala.

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s Goa branch on Sunday summoned Abu Aslam Azmi to be present before them on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into a drugs case.

Azmi is a relative of a political leader.

An NCB official said that while investigating a narcotics case linked to an alleged drug peddler Sufran Lakdawala who was arrested from Mira Roar on July 8, the name of Azmi had come up.

