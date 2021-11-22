NCB has become gang to extort money by lodging false cases: Shiv Sena

Following a Bombay High Court order in the cruise ship raid case, the Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) saying that if the High Court’s observation is that the NCB’s allegations against Aryan Khan are not true, then every officer who tried to extort ransom by falsely trapping them must be put behind bars.

“If the Bombay High Court observed that there is no truth in NCB’s allegations against Aryan (Khan) then every officer who was trying to extort money for falsely implicating youngsters should be arrested. The NCB in Maharashtra has become a gang to extort money by lodging false cases,” said an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

In its detailed order granting bail to Aryan Khan — son of actor Shah Rukh Khan — Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, the Bombay High Court had said there was “hardly any positive evidence” to show conspiracy between the accused as alleged by the NCB. It had also said that “nothing objectionable” was noticed in the WhatsApp chats allegedly recovered from Aryan’s phone to suggest that there was a conspiracy.

Following the claims by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and an independent witness in the case, a team of NCB officials from Delhi is probing the claims of extortion bid by zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

The editorial said that new evidence of NCB’s controversial role is tumbling out daily and turning the reputation of the central agency into dust. The NCB will soon raid paan-beedi shops in Maharashtra and declare tobacco and betel nut as drugs, it said.

“In the Aryan Khan case, one central agency (NCB) got a slap on its face. Others will meet the same fate soon,” it added.