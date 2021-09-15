NCB files 2 cases, seizes 2 kg Mephedrone, 3.9 kg Ephedrine

THE NCB on Tuesday registered two cases and seized over 2 kg Mephedrone, 3.9 kg Ephedrine and 45 gram charas, and intercepted seven persons including two wanted criminals.

In the first case, NCB Mumbai on Tuesday raided the house of Sahil Aji at Kausa, Mumbra, and recovered 1.75 kg Mephedrone and 3.9 kg Ephedrine and intercepted him along with one Ibrahim Ismail Jehangir.

An official said that the alleged receiver of the Mephedrone, namely Irfan Parmar of Gujarat, was also intercepted on the spot and 300 grams of Mephedrone from recovered from his personal search. He was supplying Mephedrone to affluent clients in Morbi, Gujrat, the official added.

The NCB Mumbai team later intercepted the alleged main conspirator in the case, namely Nadeem Shaikh, at Kharadi, Pune, along with 45 grams of Charas and an FIR was registered.

In another case, NCB Mumbai launched an operation near Kasba Restaurant, Goregaon, Mumbai, and seized a total 62 grams of Mephedrone and intercepted one Rehan Shaikh. An official said that Shaikh was a local seller and consumer of Mephedrone. He was involved in drug peddling for four to five years.

As part of a drive to find wanted accused in earlier cases, NCB Mumbai arrested two persons — Jay Prakash Bhat alias Jitu and Vijay Kumar Singh alias Rehan Chicken alias Monty — from Andheri and Bandra (W), respectively.