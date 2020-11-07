Brother of Arjun Rampal’s partner gets bail, arrested again

However, the agency took Demtriades’ custody again in another drug case.

Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella, who was arrested recently in connection with a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was granted bail by a special court on Friday.

However, the agency took Demtriades’ custody again in another drug case.

His bail plea, filed through lawyer Kushal Mor, was allowed by the court with conditions, including Demtriades being directed to deposit his passport to the NCB.

The agency, however, went on to seek his custody in another drug case, in which Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Prasad was arrested on Wednesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.