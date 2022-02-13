NCB drugs case accused Karan Sajnani moves HC, seeks quashing of cases against him

KARAN SAJNANI, an accused in a drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the case against him stating that he had nothing to do with the recovery of drugs last year.

Sajnani was booked by the NCB in 2021 along with others, including Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of NCP minister Nawab Malik. In his plea filed through lawyer Sana Raees Khan, Sajnani has said that he has been “victimised” and made a “scapegoat” in the case. In January last year, the NCB had claimed to have seized drugs in possession of Sajnani.

Sajnani’s plea stated that his statement before the NCB was not voluntary but taken by force. It also said that his arrest was solely on the basis of the statement of the accused. The plea further stated that while it was claimed that commercial quantities of contraband were involved in the case, the forensic report was negative on 11 of the 18 samples. It said that except one positive sample, none fell under the ambit of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. All that remains is a small quantity — 7.5 grams of ganja — which was allegedly seized. The substance was for personal consumption and hence, stringent sections of trafficking did not apply to him, the plea added.