Allegations of fabrication of evidence baseless: NCB

THE NCB has called allegations of fabrication of evidence baseless, countering claims made by a 20-year-old accused that drugs were planted on him to implicate him in a case.

Last week, Zaid Rana, an accused booked for alleged possession of commercial quantity of drugs, said that Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede had planted evidence against him due to a personal enmity.

In the reply filed in court on Saturday, the NCB said that ‘scathing and baseless’ allegations are made against Wankhede without any material. It submits that the accused has ‘come with an agenda’ without any evidence to back his claims.

While Rana’s plea had drawn parallels with the cruise raid case being probed by the NCB, where some of its panch witnesses had come under a cloud, the NCB plea says that this is ‘mischievously’ done.

The NCB had arrested Rana and others in April this year and a chargesheet was filed against four last month. The court is likely to hear the bail plea next week.