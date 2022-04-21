NCB detains brother of Arjun Rampal’s partner after SC rejects his appeal

THE Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) initiated preventive action against Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national, in view of his involvement in multiple drugs cases. Demetriades is the brother of Gabrielle Demetriades, the partner of actor Arjun Rampal.

The action was taken under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which allows preventive detention of any person with a view to stopping him from engaging in illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

An order under the 1988 Act was issued against Demetriades on September 21 last year.

An official said that Demetriades’ application against the said order was rejected by the Bombay High Court in March. Then he moved an application before the Supreme Court, which rejected it on April 19.

The detention order against Demetriades was executed by the Mumbai police on Thursday at Goa. A police team will bring him to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, an official of the bureau said.