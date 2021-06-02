NCB custody of Sushant’s roommate Pithani extended till June 4

Siddharth Pithani (left) after being arrested by the NCB, in Mumbai, on Friday. (PTI Photo)

A SPECIAL court here on Tuesday sent late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, to further custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till June 4.

Pithani was arrested on Friday from Hyderabad in connection with the drugs case filed by NCB last year after Rajput’s death. He is the 35th person to be arrested in the case in which other accused include actor Rhea Chakraborty.

On Tuesday, NCB, through special public prosecutor Advait Sethna, sought further custody of Pithani by stating that the investigation against him is underway and the agency is in search of important evidence, which is part of the disclosures allegedly made by him.

The bureau claimed that the evidence has to be traced to certain sources for which Pithani’s custodial interrogation is required. It was also claimed that there are certain names which have surfaced and a probe will determine if they can be named as co-accused or witnesses in the case.

Earlier, the NCB had claimed that Pithani had not joined the investigation despite being summoned last year and had remained absconding since. Among the evidence claimed by the NCB against Pithani is a video shot at Rajput’s home where the duo is seen smoking. The video, which does not make it clear what exactly they were smoking, has been made part of the chargesheet filed by NCB in the case in March.