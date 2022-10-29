NCB files chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh, husband in 2020 drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a two-year-old drug case.

A senior NCB official said that the 1,200-page chargesheet was submitted before the Esplanade Magistrate court on September 23.

The NCB had raided Singh’s home and office in Andheri West in November 2020 and seized 86.5 grams of ganja from both locations. The couple were summoned for questioning and subsequently arrested.

The agency had acted against the duo after arresting a 21-year-old drug peddler in Khar Danda and seizing drugs from his possession. The drug peddler allegedly revealed their names, following which searches were carried out at Singh’s home and office.

“The chargesheet has also been filed against the drug peddler named Subramaniam. It was filed in the last week of September and includes statements of several witnesses,” the NCB official said.