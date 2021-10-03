Bollywood actor’s son among 10 held as NCB busts rave party on cruise ship off Mumbai coast

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday carried out a raid and busted a rave party on a cruise ship mid-sea off the Mumbai coast. At the time of going to the press, the raid was still underway and the NCB officials were in the process of registering a FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sources in the department revealed that around 10 persons, including the son of a Bollywood actor, were detained for allegedly being part of the rave party.

The NCB officials claimed that a few days ago, they had received information about the rave party that was being organised on the passenger cruise ship which was to leave for Goa on Saturday evening. The NCB personnel accordingly, booked tickets and boarded the cruise ship disguised as passengers.

“As soon as the cruise ship left Mumbai coast and reached mid-sea, a few passengers started consuming drugs after which the NCB officials began their operation and caught them red-handed,” said a source.

Cocaine and other synthetics drugs have been found in their possession, which were subsequently seized during the raid, said officials.

The captain of the ship was instructed to take the cruise to the international terminal at Ballard Pier in south Mumbai. The detainees will be sent for medical examination, said the NCB officials.

Heavy deployment of policemen from the Mumbai police force was witnessed in and around the terminal.