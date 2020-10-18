NCB busts international drug racket, 2 arrested

A case has been registered against the two under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

With the arrest of two persons, the Narcotics Control Bureau claimed to have busted an international drug smuggling racket. Officials said that marijuana, sourced from Canada and worth Rs 55 lakh, was intercepted near a post office in Lonavala.

NCB officials said on the basis of a tip-off, they intercepted a parcel in Lonavala on Friday and seized 1,036 curated marijuana. The accused, identified as Shrimay Shah (26), a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat and who is believed to be a peddler, has been arrested.

According to officials, the seized contraband came from Canada and was destined to Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Officials added that a consumer, identified as Omkar Tupe, was also arrested during a raid at his residence in Navi Mumbai.

“During further investigation, 74 grams of curated marijuana/bud was seized from an address in Nerul, Navi Mumbai,” an NCB press release stated.

Officials said the accused were making use of courier service to transport the drugs. “The size of the bud grown in foreign countries is larger than the ones grown in India, due to which both the cost and demand for imported bud is higher,” said a source.

