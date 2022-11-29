NCB arrests two foreign nationals for ‘selling drugs’ in Goa

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday laid a trap in Goa and arrested two foreign nationals with 107 MDMA tablets, 40 grams high grade Mephedrone and 55 grams high quality Hashish.

NCB officials revealed that the two arrested persons are part of an international drugs cartel and Rs 4. 5 lakh was also seized from them, which the accused confessed to have obtained by selling drugs. The officials further said that NCB’s Goa sub zonal unit initially received an input that there is a drug syndicate which is operated by two foreign nationals in North Goa area.

Accordingly, the NCB officials worked on the information, after which they managed to get details on a Russian woman named Ambika. Subsequently, on the information obtained, they laid a trap near Uddo Beach at Siolim in North Goa.

“Ambika was in possession of a consignment of ecstasy pills for further distribution. As soon as she was identified, the woman was apprehended before she distributed the contraband to others,” said an officer.

The NCB officials seized 50 pills of ecstasy from her possession, and she was taken into custody immediately. “During further interrogation, Ambika revealed the role of her associate named J Lee. We were told that he is a British national and is based in Mapusa, Goa,” said an official.

Accordingly, a team of officers of NCB – Goa Sub Zone carried out an operation, following which he was apprehended. He was found in possession of 57 ecstasy pills, 40 grams MD (mephedrone), 55 grams high quality Hashish and cash of Rs 4,50,420. NCB officials said that he is the father of Ambika.

“The seizure in the report is important in view of quantity, quality, underground nexus and involvement of foreigners in drug syndicates. It is found they used to supply drugs to White tourists only and operated in Goa for a long period,” read NCB’s press note.