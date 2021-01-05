NCB arrests Telegu actor, suspects links to drug network

The NCB had arrested one Chand Shaikh from Bandra and found 400 grams of MD in his possession.(Representational)

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested a Telugu actress on the suspicion that she is part of a drug network that sold mephedrone or MD in Thane and neighbouring areas. The NCB had earlier made an arrest in the case on Sunday.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said Shwetha Kumar (27), a Hyderabad resident, was arrested in connection with a narcotics case registered on Sunday. “We suspect her involvement in a network that sold mephedrone,” the officer said.

The NCB had arrested one Chand Shaikh from Bandra and found 400 grams of MD in his possession. On questioning him, police conducted a raid at the Crown Business Hotel in Mira Bhayandar to arrest Sayeed Shaikh, known to be a key supplier of MD.

While Sayeed had fled from the spot, police found Kumar in the room they raided and had detained her for questioning.

“She has come to Mumbai several times and her involvement in the drug racket is suspected. Based on her questioning, we have placed her under arrest. We are still on the lookout for Sayeed,” an officer linked to the case said.