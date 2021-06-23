NCB arrests retired Mumbai ACP’s son with drugs worth Rs 50 lakh

About 436 blots of LSD (a commercial quantity) and 300 gm of marijuana, collectively worth Rs 50 lakh, was seized from his home.

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested the son of a retired assistant commissioner of police from Mumbai Police for allegedly supplying drugs to a select group of people in Mumbai. Commercial quantity of drugs collectively worth Rs 50 lakh has been seized from his possession.

The 24-year-old accused is identified as Shreyas Kenjale, a resident of Goregaon (E), where he stayed with his parents. A team of NCB officials raided his house on Monday night and recovered a huge quantity of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LCD).

About 436 blots of LSD (a commercial quantity) and 300 gm of marijuana, collectively worth Rs 50 lakh, was seized from his home. Sameer Wankhede, IRS, Zonal Director, NCB said, “We will be producing him in court to seek his custody. Further probe is on.”

“LSD in Mumbai is emerging as a popular Drug among youngsters and college students and is mostly imported illegally from European countries through Dark Web,” said an NCB officer.

In a related development in a follow-up action in the previous seizure of 17.3 kg of charas (hashish), a team of NCB Mumbai identified and seized 2 motorbikes at Dadar.

“During the thorough examination, a false cavity was detected in the petrol tank of the vehicles. A total of 9 kg of charas (hashish) was recovered from the cavity of a petrol tank made by the peddlers.”