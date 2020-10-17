NCB arrests one more accused in drug case

The NCB has so far arrested 23 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, in the case. Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7. (Representational)

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested one more person, Jay Madhok, in the drug case the agency is probing in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The NCB has so far arrested 23 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, in the case. Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7.

Madhok, a management graduate who works in the banking sector, has been arrested for allegedly consuming and selling narcotics, police said.

“Madhok procured narcotics for consumption as well as to sell it to his friends. He was in touch with some of the accused already arrested in the case, like Kshitij Prasad. They were all part of the same group. We are trying to find out who else was involved,” a senior official said. On Thursday, NCB had arrested two more persons in connection with the FIR.

