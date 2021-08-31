NCB arrests four in case against Mamu, Armaan Kohli

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with a case registered against alleged drug peddler Ajay Singh alias Mamu and actor Armaan Kohli.

Following the questioning of the two accused, a follow-up operation was launched by the NCB at various places in Mumbai. The agency seized a total of 118 gram mephedrone and 13 grams of cocaine and arrested four persons, including two Nigerians. The total arrests in the case is now six.

An official said that as part of the follow-up operation, the NCB seized mephedrone and intercepted Mohammed Ajaz Sayyed alias Chiya Bhai from Juhu Gal after his name cropped up in the investigation. Based on preliminary interrogation of Chiya Bhai, one Imran Ansari was intercepted for his alleged role in purchasing drugs from Sayyed on Monday. The names of two Nigerian nationals came to the fore in their questioning.

Accordingly, a team of officers intercepted one Nigerian, Uba Chinoso Wizdom, with a commercial quantity of mephedrone at Nalasopara late Monday night. He was allegedly the main supplier of mephedrone in this case.

The NCB intercepted the other Nigerian, Nwachiyaso Israel Nwachukwu alias Sam, with a commercial quantity of mephedrone and intermediate quantity of cocaine early Tuesday at Aarey Milk Colony, Mumbai.

“During the operation, he attacked the NCB team and one officer was injured. He was rushed to the nearest government hospital. Nwachukwu has been residing in Mumbai for five years and running the African drug cartel. He was the main trafficker of this international link as the cocaine seized has South American origin,” an official said.

The official added that with this action they have busted a major drug network supplying cocaine to the high-end party circuits in the city.

Another African drug cartel member was intercepted with the seizure of intermediate quantities of mephedrone and ecstasy. The Nigerian national, identified as Sunday Okeki alias Sunny, was arrested from Nalasopara on Tuesday.

“The intercepted person works as a bouncer/bodyguard and is an actor by profession,” the official added. An official said that he worked in fight scenes with top Bollywood actors.