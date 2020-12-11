NCB arrests celebrity hair stylist, auto driver with cocaine

The net weight of cocaine in 16 packets was 11 grams, an officer added. (Representational)

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested a celebrity hair stylist along with an auto-rickshaw driver and allegedly recovered cocaine from their possession. Hair stylist Suraj Godambe is known to have worked with several top film makers.

An officer said that a team of Mumbai Zonal Unit, NCB, apprehended the two accused on Thursday near Meera Tower, Oshiwara, Andheri West based on a tip off. The NCB seized 16 packets of cocaine, along with the auto-rickshaw and drug proceeds amounting Rs 56,000, said an official.

Police have identified the supplier as Lalchandra Yadav, the auto driver, who, an official said, used to supply cocaine on behalf of a Nigerian Syndicate. Both the accused were produced before the court, which sent them to police custody till December 16.

An officer said, “Godambe was the receiver of the cocaine. We are in the process of finding out if it was for personal consumption or if other people are also involved.”

This case is part of the drive against drug use in Bollywood by the NCB that began after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the past two days, four arrests have been made including the two on Thursday. An officer said that the duo arrested Thursday were not linked to the Rajput case.

