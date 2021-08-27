scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 27, 2021
Must Read

NCB arrests actor Gaurav Dixit

Dixit was on the run since April after his name cropped up during the questioning of actor Ejaz Khan, who was arrested earlier. The NCB had then found narcotics at his residence.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 27, 2021 11:14:47 pm
NCB, Gaurav Dixit, Ejaz Khan, mumbai news, indian express, indian express news

The NCB on Friday arrested actor Gaurav Dixit in connection with a narcotics case.

Dixit was on the run since April after his name cropped up during the questioning of actor Ejaz Khan, who was arrested earlier. The NCB had then found narcotics at his residence.

An NCB officer said, “We had been looking for him and he was arrested on Friday. He will be produced in court for custody.”

Click here for more

The NCB in April conducted a raid at the actor’s Lokhandwala residence and found narcotics. He was not at home then. The NCB later named him as an accused and were on the lookout for him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 27: Latest News

Advertisement