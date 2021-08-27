NCB arrests actor Gaurav Dixit

The NCB on Friday arrested actor Gaurav Dixit in connection with a narcotics case.

Dixit was on the run since April after his name cropped up during the questioning of actor Ejaz Khan, who was arrested earlier. The NCB had then found narcotics at his residence.

An NCB officer said, “We had been looking for him and he was arrested on Friday. He will be produced in court for custody.”

The NCB in April conducted a raid at the actor’s Lokhandwala residence and found narcotics. He was not at home then. The NCB later named him as an accused and were on the lookout for him.