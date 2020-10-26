NCB arrests 6, including TV actor, Tanzanian national

Another NCB Mumbai team seized 325 grams of ganja, 32 grams of charas and five grams of methamphetamine, as well as Rs 12,990, from a vehicle. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday registered two cases in which six people were arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Those arrested include a TV actor and a Tanzanian national.

According to an NCB official, 4 grams of cocaine were seized at Mohammad Ali Road in south Mumbai, and Bruno John Ngwale, a Tanzanian national, was arrested on Saturday. On the same day, 4.4 grams of ecstasy and 1.88 grams of MDMA were seized at Versova, Andheri, and one Rohit Hire was arrested in connection to the same.

Another NCB Mumbai team seized 325 grams of ganja, 32 grams of charas and five grams of methamphetamine, as well as Rs 12,990, from a vehicle. One more person was arrested in connection to this, the official said.

In a separate case, based on input regarding supply of marijuana in Versova, a Mumbai Zonal Unit team on Saturday apprehended two persons at Macchimar colony in Versova. “The team seized 99 grams of ganja from their possession,” an official said.

The official said that the supplier, Faisal (20), and the receiver, Preetika Chauhan (30), were arrested and produced before a court. Chauhan has worked in several TV serials, including Maa Vaishnodevi.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the ganja was sourced from one Deepak Rathaur, also a resident of Versova. According to an official, Rauthar has also been arrested in the past by the Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell for allegedly supplying drugs.

